Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.57.

NYSE BXP opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $84.86 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.73.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

