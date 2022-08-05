Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

NYSE IMO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

