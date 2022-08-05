Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Imperial Oil Price Performance
NYSE IMO opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imperial Oil (IMO)
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.