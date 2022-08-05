Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 300,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $97.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.45. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Farmer Bros. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 662,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 395,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $5,683,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

