Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($51.55) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €60.20 ($62.06) price target on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Vonovia Stock Down 4.5 %

VNA stock opened at €30.21 ($31.14) on Tuesday. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a fifty-two week high of €60.96 ($62.85). The business’s 50-day moving average is €31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

