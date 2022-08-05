JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €57.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €57.00 ($58.76) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($35.05) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($43.30) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, July 4th. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($37.63) price objective on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.90 ($41.13) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($41.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Monday.

Vonovia Stock Performance

ETR:VNA opened at €30.21 ($31.14) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €31.29 and its 200 day moving average price is €38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion and a PE ratio of 9.92. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €27.17 ($28.01) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($62.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

