Warburg Research Analysts Give DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) a €26.30 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €26.30 ($27.11) price target on DIC Asset (ETR:DIC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DIC. Berenberg Bank set a €20.50 ($21.13) price target on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($18.56) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

DIC Asset Price Performance

Shares of ETR DIC opened at €10.86 ($11.20) on Tuesday. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €9.69 ($9.99) and a fifty-two week high of €16.19 ($16.69). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.32. The firm has a market cap of $903.04 million and a PE ratio of 21.29.

About DIC Asset

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

