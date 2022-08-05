Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.65 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.65 ($7.89) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($8.45) price target on Commerzbank in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.34) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.18) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.22) target price on Commerzbank in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CBK opened at €7.09 ($7.31) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.01 ($5.16) and a 52-week high of €9.51 ($9.81). The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 19.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.16.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

