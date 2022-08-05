Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €68.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) has been given a €68.00 ($70.10) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($65.98) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.92) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($68.45) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €60.00 ($61.86) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($59.79) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday.

BOSS opened at €58.48 ($60.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €52.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.26. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €42.05 ($43.35) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($61.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

