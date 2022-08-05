Befesa (ETR:BFSA) PT Set at €70.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($72.16) target price on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BFSA. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($74.23) target price on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($48.45) price target on Befesa in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €65.00 ($67.01) price target on Befesa in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on Befesa in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Shares of ETR:BFSA opened at €46.78 ($48.23) on Tuesday. Befesa has a 12 month low of €41.92 ($43.22) and a 12 month high of €73.60 ($75.88). The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

