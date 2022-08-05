Contrasting Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) and Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Personalis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Personalis and Biora Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis $85.49 million 2.39 -$65.23 million ($1.82) -2.47 Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million 110.52 -$247.41 million ($2.33) -0.32

Analyst Ratings

Personalis has higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Personalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biora Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Personalis and Biora Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 2 5 0 2.71 Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Personalis currently has a consensus target price of $24.29, indicating a potential upside of 439.68%. Biora Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 700.00%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Biora Therapeutics is more favorable than Personalis.

Profitability

This table compares Personalis and Biora Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis -101.49% -25.70% -20.68% Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02%

Risk and Volatility

Personalis has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Personalis beats Biora Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities. The company also provides ACE platform for clinical and therapeutic applications such as neoantigen prediction, biomarker identification, and novel drug target selection. It serves biopharmaceutical customers, universities, non-profits, and government entities. The company has partnership with Mayo Clinic; MapKure, LLC; SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc.; and Moores Cancer Center. Personalis, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

