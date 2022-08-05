Analyzing IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN)

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IDACORP has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 3.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for IDACORP and Heliogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDACORP 0 1 2 0 2.67 Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

IDACORP currently has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.54%. Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, suggesting a potential upside of 208.82%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than IDACORP.

77.9% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Heliogen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IDACORP and Heliogen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDACORP $1.46 billion 3.83 $245.55 million $4.87 22.71 Heliogen $8.80 million 54.80 -$137.40 million N/A N/A

IDACORP has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares IDACORP and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDACORP 16.62% 9.28% 3.41% Heliogen N/A -205.70% -75.69%

Summary

IDACORP beats Heliogen on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 4,843 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 23 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 10 switching stations; 30 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 187 energized distribution substations; and 28,570 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 604,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company serves commercial and industrial customers, which involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, government, and education. It also invests in housing and other real estate tax credit investments. IDACORP, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

