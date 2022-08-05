Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Head to Head Analysis

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($3.31) -3.56 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.51) -0.61

Analyst Ratings

Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Century Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80 Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60

Century Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.20%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 498.59%. Given Passage Bio’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Century Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Therapeutics N/A -27.82% -23.55% Passage Bio N/A -53.59% -48.15%

Risk and Volatility

Century Therapeutics has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Passage Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

