Head to Head Contrast: Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO) vs. BARK (NYSE:BARK)

Secoo (NASDAQ:SECO – Get Rating) and BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Secoo and BARK, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Secoo 0 0 0 0 N/A BARK 0 0 1 0 3.00

BARK has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 617.30%. Given BARK’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BARK is more favorable than Secoo.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Secoo N/A N/A N/A BARK -13.46% -35.66% -19.17%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Secoo and BARK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Secoo has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BARK has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Secoo and BARK’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Secoo $491.42 million 0.04 -$88.80 million N/A N/A BARK $507.41 million 0.55 -$68.30 million ($0.48) -3.29

BARK has higher revenue and earnings than Secoo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.5% of Secoo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.6% of BARK shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BARK beats Secoo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Secoo

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers. The company also offers its website as a marketplace to third party merchants to facilitate their sales of upscale products and services. Secoo Holding Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About BARK

BARK Inc., a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere. In addition, the company offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Food name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand. Further, the company sells BARK Home products through BarkShop.com. Additionally, it offers custom collections through online marketplaces, and brick and mortar retailers. The company was formerly known as The Original BARK Company and changed its name to BARK, Inc. in November 2021. BARK Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

