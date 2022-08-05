Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) PT Lowered to C$1.55

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.10% from the company’s previous close.

Gear Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE GXE opened at C$1.21 on Wednesday. Gear Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$312.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.44.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$45.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gear Energy will post 0.246124 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Gear Energy Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang acquired 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,275 shares in the company, valued at C$1,547,250.75. In other news, Senior Officer Jason John Kenneth Kaluski sold 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$61,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 403,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$621,018.86. Also, Senior Officer Han-Bom David Hwang purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.53 per share, with a total value of C$64,260.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,011,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,250.75. In the last three months, insiders purchased 102,780 shares of company stock worth $155,341 and sold 60,100 shares worth $92,346.

(Get Rating)

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

