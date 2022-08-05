InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR) Financial Review

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) and Hyperfine (NASDAQ:HYPR – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for InMode and Hyperfine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 Hyperfine 0 0 2 0 3.00

InMode currently has a consensus price target of $55.60, indicating a potential upside of 49.30%. Hyperfine has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 333.53%. Given Hyperfine’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hyperfine is more favorable than InMode.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $357.57 million 8.67 $164.97 million $2.01 18.53 Hyperfine $1.50 million 81.12 -$64.85 million N/A N/A

This table compares InMode and Hyperfine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than Hyperfine.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and Hyperfine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 42.66% 41.50% 35.91% Hyperfine N/A -59.73% -26.18%

Risk & Volatility

InMode has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hyperfine has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.6% of InMode shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of Hyperfine shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

InMode beats Hyperfine on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About Hyperfine

Hyperfine, Inc. provides imaging, monitoring, and magnetic resonance imaging products. It offers Swoop Portable MR imaging system to address an unmet need in point-of-care medical imaging through a combination of hardware and software services. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

