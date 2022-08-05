TD Securities Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 42.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$25.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

Air Canada Stock Up 1.6 %

Air Canada stock opened at C$18.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$15.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,444.20. In other news, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz bought 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.36 per share, with a total value of C$88,115.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 17,043 shares in the company, valued at C$363,973.72. Also, Senior Officer Murray Douglas Strom sold 3,755 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.33, for a total transaction of C$80,094.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at C$58,444.20.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

