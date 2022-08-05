Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Cut to C$22.50

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NBLY. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Saturday, June 25th.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.65. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a twelve month low of C$20.28 and a twelve month high of C$40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61. The company has a market cap of C$898.92 million and a PE ratio of -7.91.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Company Profile

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

