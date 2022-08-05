BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.95. BGC Partners shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 29,047 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.15% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGCP. Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

