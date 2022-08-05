Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJ has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

CJ opened at C$8.30 on Tuesday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.82 and a 52-week high of C$9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.30.

Cardinal Energy Increases Dividend

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$174.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.69%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Energy

In other news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576,354 shares in the company, valued at C$27,180,290.40. In the last quarter, insiders bought 70,000 shares of company stock worth $579,100.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

