Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $48.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kemper traded as low as $41.62 and last traded at $42.66, with a volume of 816041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jason N. Gorevic bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kemper Stock Down 2.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 502,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,564,000 after purchasing an additional 408,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after purchasing an additional 297,632 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 462.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 296,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 243,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.54) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.55%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

See Also

