CTT – Correios De Portugal (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Shares Down 12.8%

Shares of CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) dropped 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company was formerly known as Correio Publico. CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA was founded in 1520 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.