Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Trading Down 15.8%

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.05. 141,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 435% from the average session volume of 26,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allegro.eu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.50.

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

