Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
VGI opened at $8.70 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
