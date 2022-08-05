Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Update

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

VGI opened at $8.70 on Friday. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.23.

Get Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 158,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 104,481 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $773,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 28.6% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 331,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 73,666 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 243.9% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 98,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 70,093 shares during the period. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.