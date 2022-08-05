Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 14,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after buying an additional 13,186,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after buying an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

