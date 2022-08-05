Contrasting Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) & Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Poshmark and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 11 2 0 2.15 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Poshmark presently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential upside of 53.88%. Given Poshmark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -11.59% -9.37% -6.37% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Poshmark and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

73.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Poshmark and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.83 -$98.33 million ($0.50) -23.72 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poshmark.

About Poshmark

(Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

(Get Rating)

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

