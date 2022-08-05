Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $25.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XM. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $50.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 1,086.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,999,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,831 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 8,477.5% during the 1st quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,431,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,966,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth about $84,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 4th quarter worth about $81,352,000.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $356.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 91.22% and a negative return on equity of 82.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.