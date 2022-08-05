Reviewing Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) & Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) and Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kinetik and Williams Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinetik $160.62 million 31.35 $99.22 million N/A N/A Williams Companies $10.63 billion 3.66 $1.52 billion $1.28 24.93

Williams Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Kinetik.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Kinetik has a beta of 2.89, suggesting that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Williams Companies has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kinetik and Williams Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinetik 0 0 3 0 3.00 Williams Companies 0 4 9 1 2.79

Kinetik presently has a consensus target price of $40.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.11%. Williams Companies has a consensus target price of $35.92, indicating a potential upside of 12.58%. Given Williams Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Williams Companies is more favorable than Kinetik.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Williams Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Kinetik shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Williams Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Kinetik pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Williams Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Williams Companies pays out 132.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Williams Companies has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kinetik and Williams Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinetik N/A -9.77% 2.31% Williams Companies 14.57% 13.43% 3.99%

Summary

Williams Companies beats Kinetik on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinetik

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Williams Companies

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines. The Northeast G&P segment engages in the midstream gathering, processing, and fractionation activities in the Marcellus Shale region primarily in Pennsylvania and New York, and the Utica Shale region of eastern Ohio. The West segment comprises gas gathering, processing, and treating operations in the Rocky Mountain region of Colorado and Wyoming, the Barnett Shale region of north-central Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale region of South Texas, the Haynesville Shale region of northwest Louisiana, and the Mid-Continent region, which includes the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Permian basins; and operates natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and storage facilities in central Kansas near Conway. The Gas & NGL Marketing Services segment provides wholesale marketing, trading, storage, and transportation of natural gas for natural gas utilities, municipalities, power generators, and producers; risk and asset management; and NGL marketing services. The company owns and operates 30,000 miles of pipelines, 29 processing facilities, 7 fractionation facilities, and approximately 23 million barrels of NGL storage capacity. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

