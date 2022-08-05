Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Critical Review

Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Second Street Capital and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners 14.46% 27.96% 16.17%

Volatility & Risk

Second Street Capital has a beta of 21.2, indicating that its stock price is 2,020% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

83.7% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 71.9% of Second Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Second Street Capital and Green Brick Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Second Street Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Brick Partners 1 1 2 0 2.25

Green Brick Partners has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.44%. Given Green Brick Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than Second Street Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Second Street Capital and Green Brick Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Second Street Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $1.40 billion 1.01 $190.21 million $4.41 6.65

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Second Street Capital.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Second Street Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Second Street Capital

Second Street Capital, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans. It also makes and manages investments in qualified real estate related assets as a principal and on behalf of institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Calton, Inc. and changed its name to Second Street Capital, Inc. in November 2011. Second Street Capital, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities. As of December 31,2021, the company owns or controls approximately 28,600 home sites in Dallas-Forth Worth, Atlanta metropolitan areas, and the Treasure Coast, Florida market. The company sells its homes through sales representatives and independent realtors. Green Brick Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

