Comparing SES AI (NYSE:SES) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SES AI and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 431.65 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than SES AI.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SES AI and Solid Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 56.25%. Given Solid Power’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than SES AI.

Profitability

This table compares SES AI and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36% Solid Power N/A 5.62% 3.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.5% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of SES AI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

SES AI has a beta of 3.26, meaning that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Power has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Solid Power beats SES AI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

