Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Receives GBX 269 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 269 ($3.30).

MAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 276 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 230 ($2.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.80) price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

LON MAB opened at GBX 184.10 ($2.26) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 189.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 613.67. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of GBX 158.80 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 302.80 ($3.71).

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

