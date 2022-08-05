Analysts Set Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target at $27.03

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRETF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DRETF opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $23.72.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.0647 dividend. This is an increase from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

