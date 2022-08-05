Corsair Partnering (NYSE:CORS) Shares Down 0.1%

Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.73 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 3,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 73,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Corsair Partnering Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.71.

Get Corsair Partnering alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CORS. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 4th quarter valued at $2,440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in Corsair Partnering in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering in the first quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Company Profile

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Partnering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Partnering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.