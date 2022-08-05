Aceto (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) Trading Up 14.8%

Aceto Corporation (OTCMKTS:ACETQ – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 4,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,479,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
Aceto Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.11.
About Aceto
Aceto Corporation markets, sells and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products and specialty chemicals. The company’s operating segment consists of Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals.
