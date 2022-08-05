Aries I Acquisition (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU – Get Rating) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.17. 445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Aries I Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.