Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating) fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.96. 3,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 8,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XBJL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.