International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Up 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 11,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.
International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (IDME)
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
- These Are The Top Insider Buying Stocks For July
- Time To Take A Serious Look At Nikola Stock As Production Starts
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.