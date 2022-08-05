International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Shares Up 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.52 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 11,122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 43,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.23.

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74.

