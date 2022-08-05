DIC Asset (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Shares Up 2.5%

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30. 3,783 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 116% from the average session volume of 1,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

DIC Asset Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

