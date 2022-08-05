Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM stock opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main

(Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

See Also

