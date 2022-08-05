Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Issued By KeyCorp

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Repligen’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.00.

Shares of RGEN opened at $243.30 on Thursday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $137.21 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.67 and its 200-day moving average is $173.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,187 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,933,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,517 shares of company stock worth $8,095,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Repligen by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

