Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 34.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 32.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LCID shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,419,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,735,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Trading Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 18.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 18.71 and a 200 day moving average of 22.38. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The firm had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18334.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

