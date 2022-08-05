Scotiabank Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. The consensus estimate for LyondellBasell Industries’ current full-year earnings is $17.12 per share.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

LYB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $85.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $5.20 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

