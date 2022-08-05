Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Yamada Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YMDAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 1,069,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Yamada Stock Performance

YMDAF opened at $2.99 on Friday. Yamada has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20.

About Yamada

Yamada Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the consumer electronics retailing activities. The company's Consumer Electronics segment operates a network of consumer electronics stores that sell home appliances, furniture, interior products, etc., as well as engages in the specialty retailing of private label apparel products.

