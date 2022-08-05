National Bankshares Increases TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$150.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$145.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of TFI International in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$141.41.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International stock opened at C$133.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$93.63 and a 12-month high of C$148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$115.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

About TFI International

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total value of C$3,674,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99. In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 35,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.99, for a total transaction of C$3,674,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,244,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$445,630,159.99. Also, Director Richard Guay sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$100.41, for a total transaction of C$30,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$223,010.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,164.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.