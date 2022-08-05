Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives C$18.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRU shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Acumen Capital cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Freehold Royalties Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.69. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$8.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

