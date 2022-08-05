Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NextEra Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NEE. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

NEE stock opened at $87.98 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $172.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $715,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

