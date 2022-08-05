Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Target Price at $38.71

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DLocal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,980,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DLocal by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,837,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ DLO opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 108.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $27.61. DLocal has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About DLocal

(Get Rating)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.