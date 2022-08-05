Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.67

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $7,571,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Shares of BCH opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

