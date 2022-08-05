Brokerages Set Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) PT at $23.67

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Banco de Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $7,571,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCH stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

