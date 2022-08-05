Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $8.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Latch

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latch during the 4th quarter worth about $3,662,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Latch by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Latch has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Latch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Latch

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

