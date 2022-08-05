The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.62 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Sherwin-Williams in a research note issued on Monday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.81. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sherwin-Williams’ current full-year earnings is $8.64 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.90 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.6 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.30.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $243.09 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

